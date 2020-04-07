47 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another two cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The two additional cases bring the total to 47 in Madison County.

The patients are identified as a 24-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman, according to the health department.

The health department says neither patient is currently hospitalized. Both have been instructed to self-isolate at home, according to officials.

Health department staff are reaching out to individuals who may have had contact with the patients.