Brownsville, Haywood mayors react to COVID-19 death

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — “This virus is getting serious as it goes. Medical experts will tell you most viruses weaken over time. This one is doing exactly the opposite,” Haywood County Mayor David Livingston said.

“My prayers go out to the family. Unfortunately, there will be more to come,” Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls said.

Unfortunately, Haywood County experienced its first COVID-19 death.

Mayor Livingston says he received the call from the health department Monday afternoon. He says health department leaders didn’t release the person’s name or if they were hospitalized.

Both Mayor Livingston and Mayor Rawls agree on the affects of this pandemic.

Officials say they expect the virus to get worse in the community, and they’re mainly concerned about people not taking it seriously.

“We’re doing all we can to protect the people of Haywood County, but on the same token, some people are just not following the rules,” Mayor Livingston said.

“I call it the bullet proof syndrome; ‘It’s not going to effect me.'” Mayor Livingston said.

“You can’t do preventative measures during the apex, but you can do it now, but people aren’t listening,” Mayor Rawls said. “It’s unfortunate. It’s very sad to have to lose life when we can do more to prevent it.”

Haywood County currently has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.