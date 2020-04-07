Congressman speaks about stimulus check, business loans

JACKSON, Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff is speaking out about coronavirus related work in Washington D.C.

He says if you received your tax refund or paid any bills through your bank to the IRS, you don’t need to do anything to receive your stimulus check.

Payments should roll out within the next few weeks.

A new option for small businesses is the Payment Protection Program. It allows for businesses with less than 500 employees to apply for loans.

If that loan is used for payroll, rent or utilities, the business doesn’t have to pay it back.

“As we know, in the last few weeks, many have become unemployed, furloughed or laid off through no fault of their own. This economic downturn is nobody’s fault,” Kustoff said.

People can also apply for unemployment if they lost their job, and he says there will be extra benefits through June.