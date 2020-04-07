Humboldt robbery victim speaks out

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — “He just didn’t know how to say no to people,” Dan Donelson, Luther Donaldson’s son said.

Dan says his 93-year-old dad hasn’t been the same since a man and woman entered his home and pushed him to floor on April 1.

His dad says he knows the woman, 24-year-old Tacarra Lynette Turner, from around the neighborhood. That day she asked to use his bathroom.

Dan says that is when she invited another man into his home through the back door.

Dan says the individuals stole items and money from his dad.

“He said, ‘You know, I never learned to say no. That was just not a part of me,'” Dan said.

His dad lives on Etheridge Street. It’s been seven days since the incident, and Tuesday was the first day his dad has come out on the porch.

What has it been like since the incident?

“Since then, not to good,” Luther said. “I ain’t got no strength, I ain’t got no power, just weak.”

Luther says he is in disbelief this happened to him.

“Really shocked. Had no idea that was coming on,” Luther said. “I never tried to turn anybody down. [I] did anything I could do for them.”

He says he never knew saying yes would put him harm’s way.

“I don’t know if they punctured my lungs or intestines or what, but I am having trouble with my left side,” Luther said.

“I always been a friendly giver, I guess,” Luther said.

Luther says all he wants now is his property back, which included his wallet with pictures of his late wife. More importantly he wants answers.

“Well I would like to know the reason why, for what reason,” Luther said.

Investigators with the Humboldt Police Department say Turner has been charged with robbery, aggravated burglary, assault and theft of property.

The man has not been identified.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the man who allegedly assaulted Donaldson to call (731) 784-1322.