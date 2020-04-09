4,634 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 94 deaths, 505 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 4,634 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, April 9. In addition, 94 people have died, and 505 are hospitalized. Another 921 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 11

Bedford County – 14

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 3

Blount County – 44

Bradley County – 28

Campbell County – 9

Cannon County – 7

Carroll County – 10

Carter County — 3

Cheatham County – 15

Chester County – 6

Claiborne County – 2

Clay County – 2

Cocke County – 3

Coffee County – 10

Cumberland County – 34

Davidson County – 1004

Decatur County – 1

DeKalb County – 7

Dickson County – 28

Dyer County – 14

Fayette County – 25

Fentress County – 2

Franklin County – 17

Gibson County – 16

Giles County – 3

Grainger County – 3

Greene County – 22

Grundy County – 17

Hamblen County – 4

Hamilton County – 98

Hardeman County — 6

Hardin County – 2

Hawkins County – 21

Haywood County — 9

Henderson County — 2

Henry County — 6

Hickman County – 2

Houston County – 2

Humphreys County – 4

Jackson County – 5

Jefferson County – 12

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 157

Lauderdale County – 7

Lawrence County – 11

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 7

Loudon County – 15

Macon County – 18

Madison County – 47

Marion County – 22

Marshall County – 9

Maury County – 31

McMinn County – 3

McNairy County — 9

Meigs County – 3

Monroe County – 7

Montgomery County – 79

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 4

Overton County – 5

Perry County – 3

Polk County – 3

Putnam County – 82

Roane County – 5

Robertson County – 70

Rutherford County – 203

Scott County – 5

Sequatchie County – 1

Sevier County – 21

Shelby County – 1006

Smith County – 5

Stewart County — 2

Sullivan County – 34

Sumner County – 389

Tipton County – 39

Trousdale County — 14

Unicoi County – 2

Union County — 1

Warren County – 3

Washington County – 32

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 5

White County – 3

Williamson County – 288

Wilson County – 123

Residents of other states/countries – 275

Pending – 38

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 2,013

Black or African-American – 668

Other/Multiracial – 186

Asian – 51

Pending – 1,716

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 2,607

Hispanic – 184

Pending – 1,843

Gender:

Female – 2,398

Male – 2,155

Pending – 81

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.