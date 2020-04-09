4,634 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 94 deaths, 505 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 4,634 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, April 9. In addition, 94 people have died, and 505 are hospitalized. Another 921 have recovered.

April 9

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 11
  • Bedford County – 14
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 3
  • Blount County – 44
  • Bradley County – 28
  • Campbell County – 9
  • Cannon County – 7
  • Carroll County – 10
  • Carter County — 3
  • Cheatham County – 15
  • Chester County – 6
  • Claiborne County – 2
  • Clay County – 2
  • Cocke County – 3
  • Coffee County – 10
  • Cumberland County – 34
  • Davidson County – 1004
  • Decatur County – 1
  • DeKalb County – 7
  • Dickson County – 28
  • Dyer County – 14
  • Fayette County – 25
  • Fentress County – 2
  • Franklin County – 17
  • Gibson County – 16
  • Giles County – 3
  • Grainger County – 3
  • Greene County – 22
  • Grundy County – 17
  • Hamblen County – 4
  • Hamilton County – 98
  • Hardeman County — 6
  • Hardin County – 2
  • Hawkins County – 21
  • Haywood County — 9
  • Henderson County — 2
  • Henry County — 6
  • Hickman County – 2
  • Houston County – 2
  • Humphreys County – 4
  • Jackson County – 5
  • Jefferson County – 12
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 157
  • Lauderdale County – 7
  • Lawrence County – 11
  • Lewis County – 2
  • Lincoln County – 7
  • Loudon County – 15
  • Macon County – 18
  • Madison County – 47
  • Marion County – 22
  • Marshall County – 9
  • Maury County – 31
  • McMinn County – 3
  • McNairy County — 9
  • Meigs County – 3
  • Monroe County – 7
  • Montgomery County – 79
  • Morgan County — 5
  • Obion County — 4
  • Overton County – 5
  • Perry County – 3
  • Polk County – 3
  • Putnam County – 82
  • Roane County – 5
  • Robertson County – 70
  • Rutherford County – 203
  • Scott County – 5
  • Sequatchie County – 1
  • Sevier County – 21
  • Shelby County – 1006
  • Smith County – 5
  • Stewart County — 2
  • Sullivan County – 34
  • Sumner County – 389
  • Tipton County – 39
  • Trousdale County — 14
  • Unicoi County – 2
  • Union County — 1
  • Warren County – 3
  • Washington County – 32
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 5
  • White County – 3
  • Williamson County – 288
  • Wilson County – 123
  • Residents of other states/countries – 275
  • Pending – 38

April 9 Ethnicity

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

  • White – 2,013
  • Black or African-American – 668
  • Other/Multiracial – 186
  • Asian – 51
  • Pending – 1,716

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 2,607
  • Hispanic – 184
  • Pending – 1,843

April 9 Gender

 

Gender:

  • Female – 2,398
  • Male – 2,155
  • Pending – 81

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

