4,634 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 94 deaths, 505 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 4,634 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, April 9. In addition, 94 people have died, and 505 are hospitalized. Another 921 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 11
- Bedford County – 14
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 3
- Blount County – 44
- Bradley County – 28
- Campbell County – 9
- Cannon County – 7
- Carroll County – 10
- Carter County — 3
- Cheatham County – 15
- Chester County – 6
- Claiborne County – 2
- Clay County – 2
- Cocke County – 3
- Coffee County – 10
- Cumberland County – 34
- Davidson County – 1004
- Decatur County – 1
- DeKalb County – 7
- Dickson County – 28
- Dyer County – 14
- Fayette County – 25
- Fentress County – 2
- Franklin County – 17
- Gibson County – 16
- Giles County – 3
- Grainger County – 3
- Greene County – 22
- Grundy County – 17
- Hamblen County – 4
- Hamilton County – 98
- Hardeman County — 6
- Hardin County – 2
- Hawkins County – 21
- Haywood County — 9
- Henderson County — 2
- Henry County — 6
- Hickman County – 2
- Houston County – 2
- Humphreys County – 4
- Jackson County – 5
- Jefferson County – 12
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 157
- Lauderdale County – 7
- Lawrence County – 11
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 7
- Loudon County – 15
- Macon County – 18
- Madison County – 47
- Marion County – 22
- Marshall County – 9
- Maury County – 31
- McMinn County – 3
- McNairy County — 9
- Meigs County – 3
- Monroe County – 7
- Montgomery County – 79
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 4
- Overton County – 5
- Perry County – 3
- Polk County – 3
- Putnam County – 82
- Roane County – 5
- Robertson County – 70
- Rutherford County – 203
- Scott County – 5
- Sequatchie County – 1
- Sevier County – 21
- Shelby County – 1006
- Smith County – 5
- Stewart County — 2
- Sullivan County – 34
- Sumner County – 389
- Tipton County – 39
- Trousdale County — 14
- Unicoi County – 2
- Union County — 1
- Warren County – 3
- Washington County – 32
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 5
- White County – 3
- Williamson County – 288
- Wilson County – 123
- Residents of other states/countries – 275
- Pending – 38
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 2,013
- Black or African-American – 668
- Other/Multiracial – 186
- Asian – 51
- Pending – 1,716
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 2,607
- Hispanic – 184
- Pending – 1,843
Gender:
- Female – 2,398
- Male – 2,155
- Pending – 81
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.