Car crash sends two to the hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.– A crash in a Jackson neighborhood sends two people to the hospital.

The Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department, and EMS crews responded to the 400 block of Lambuth Boulevard Thursday morning.

Police say two cars were involved.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, according to police.

One car ended up in a front yard of a house.

The homeowner says no one in his home was hurt.

The current condition of the two taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.