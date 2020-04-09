City of Jackson extends “shelter-at-home” order through April 18

JACKSON, Tenn. — City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger extended the “shelter-in-place” order through April 18.

The initial order, issued on April 3, will remain in effect through Saturday, April 11 at 11:59 p.m.

The new order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, April 12. The extension will remain in effect for seven days, unless extended again by the mayor.

The extension does not change the identification of essential or non-essential businesses and activities.