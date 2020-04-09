Fire investigators look for cause of mobile home fire

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.–Fire investigators confirm a home is destroyed after being engulfed in flames, Thursday afternoon.

According to Gibson County fire officials, a call came in around 3 p.m. of a mobile home in the 200 block of Atwood Highway was on fire.

Fire crews say the blaze was threatening two other structures.

It took 20 minutes to get the fire under control, and an hour to completely put out.

There were no injuries and the origin of the fire is under investigation.