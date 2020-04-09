Sunny Skies, Even Cooler Conditions For Good Friday

Weather Update – 11:30 p.m. – Thursday, April 9th –

Temperatures were at least 10-15 degrees cooler today compared to the mid-80s we saw on Wednesday. By tomorrow, we can expect to be an additional 10 degrees cooler. This is thanks to a cool air mass associated with an area of high pressure building in by Friday. As it builds in the cloud cover tonight will decrease, allowing for overnight temperatures to start dipping faster.

We will be in the 40s by 1 a.m. and in the 30s around 5 a.m. Some spots in northwest Tennessee could be cold enough to see some patchy frost as well. Temperature’s Friday morning will range from upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chill values have been indicated as low as the freezing mark that morning, with breezy conditions at times and winds out of the north northwest around 10-15 mph.

Highs tomorrow will struggle to get out of the 50s thanks to the cool air mass. The high pressure will give us the opportunity of seeing wall-to-wall sunshine all day though. Fair conditions are expected to last into the weekend, along with temperatures warming up back to near 70 degrees.

Our next rain event is expected to arrive Sunday. It is likely some areas will see heavy periods of rain, with rainfall amounts as high as 3″-4″ south of Interstate-40. We’ll be keeping an eye out for the potential for storms. Right now the strongest storms are expected to stay in northern Mississippi and further south, but an active Easter Sunday is looking likely for parts of the Deep South.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

