67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Health Department has confirmed another two cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases in Madison County to 67. The health department says the newest patients are two men aged 50 and 52.

The health department says epidemiology staff are still trying to make contact with one of these patients, so hospitalization status is not known at this time.

The health department provided the following graphs:

