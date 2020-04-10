Goodwill to continue taking donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Goodwill stores are closed across the nation, but the company is still accepting donations.

“We are very grateful that people want to support Goodwill at this difficult time, and their donations will be used to support our mission of education training and employment,” Goodwill communications manager, Chris Fletcher.

He says due to COVID-19 they don’t encourage people to donate at this time.

“We made the decision to stay open to avoid potential health problems and concerns related to donations piling outside our donation sites, and because state law forbids that,” Fletcher said.

To allow for social distancing, Fletcher says there is a new unloading procedure donors have to follow.

“You’ll drive up in your car and you will see rolling carts off to the side that have construction signs on them that tell donors to place donations here. Donors can get out grab bags and boxes of donations, place them in the cart,” Fletcher said.

Goodwill officials say their donation sites are now operating on reduced hours and discourages dropping off donations after hours.

“When people leave donations outside our building when we’re not there at night sometimes and early morning, items can get rained on. They can get dewy and mildewy and we have to throw them away,” Fletcher said.

Donors should only leave items when attendants are present. That is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Goodwill is still providing career assistance and services to anyone who needs it.

Career coaches are providing career and supportive services by phone and internet.