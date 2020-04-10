Health officials issue warning, break down cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — Health officials in Madison County say they aren’t seeing the COVID-19 case curve flatten yet.

One reason: People getting together with extended family.

“That do not live in their household. We’re not protecting the ones we love the most by doing that,” Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford said.

Tedford says she is proud of the way churches in West Tennessee are helping with social distancing.

“I can tell you, for a fact, some of the positive cases we’ve seen have been a result of church services,” Tedford said.

If you are getting out for things besides essential travel, you could be hurting more people than you realize.

“Every person infected has the potential to infect three more people if they’re not following what we’re telling them to do,” Tedford said.

The health department has also started breaking down the confirmed cases, with African-Americans making up 52 percent of the total number.

“They’re at higher risk of having more complications and more life-threatening complications,” said Dr. Jackie Taylor with West Tennessee Healthcare

One of the confirmed cases in Madison County is a nursing home resident.

“We’re working closely with that facility in what they should be doing and staff and things like that,” Tedford said.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris asks everyone to just be responsible.

“Please stay home. Do the social distancing so we can get through this,” Mayor Harris said.

Health officials are still trying to determine if, once you contract the virus, you can build up an immunity to it so you are less likely to get it again.