Cooler, Drier Conditions For The Week Ahead

Weather Update – 11:13 p.m. – Sunday, April 12th –

Storms are starting to enter the region with strong, damaging wind gusts being the main factor as the line segment moves through. There have been reports with wind gusts as high as 60 mph.

Right now storms are moving roughly northeast at 65 miles per hour and are expected to exit West Tennessee after midnight. A wind advisory will still be in effect because of strong winds behind the cold front moving through tonight that will make for gusty conditions until Monday morning. Behind the front comes cooler, drier air.

Morning lows are expected to be in the mid 40s, with highs by Monday afternoon staying in the low to mid 50s. The pattern shows it staying unseasonably cool much of the week ahead with low chances for rain. There is the chance for some light, scattered showers in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com