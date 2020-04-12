Large turnout for church’s online Easter service

JACKSON, Tenn. — SoulQuest Church in Jackson held an online Easter service live on the church’s Facebook page, with over a hundred viewers.

“We’ve had almost 10,000 viewers so far this morning,” Pastor Ronnie Coleman said. “And I think we’ve had just a lot of people prayed and asked Christ to be their savior.”

With COVID-19 guidelines and a shelter-at-home order, people can no longer gather in groups of more than 10, so now people are attending service all in the comfort of their home.

“Everyone who is in ministry, every pastor I know and across the country and probably around the world, is disappointed that they cannot gather with their people today, but we still have a message to share,” Coleman said.

Everyone watching got to enjoy music by the pastor’s daughter, Madison.

“She is our worship leader every Sunday. And every Sunday we set up, we tear down and Madison and SoulQuest worship leads us every Sunday in worship. Now online, it’s just her by herself, but she does a phenomenal job,” Coleman said.

During a time of crisis, Coleman says he wants to get the message of hope out to everyone in West Tennessee.

“We want people to know that Jesus is the hope that we have. As hard as it is right now, and so many people are full of anxiety and stress and not knowing what tomorrow holds, the good thing is that we know who holds tomorrow. We want to get that message out. The message of hope out to as many people as we can,” Coleman said.