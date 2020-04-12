Road near Highway 22A washes out after storms

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.–An area road washes out after heavy rain passes through the area.

Patterson Road near Highway 22A in Chester County is closed because part of the road washed out, most likely due to heavy rainfall from Sunday’s storms.

Officials set up road blocks to close off the area.

There’s no word yet on repair or reopening.

According to the Chester County Emergency Communications District Facebook page, Spears Road between Bishop and Old Jack’s Creek road is also closed, along with Talley Store Road.

Deerwood Road is flooded, and the first bridge on Old Finger Road is also flooded.