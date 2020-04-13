75 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total up to 75 cases.

Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford says she expects those cases to increase by their 4 p.m. update Monday, April 13.

The new patients are identified as a 40-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man. The health department says neither of the patients are hospitalized at this time.

Tedford said there has been a delay at the state laboratories in reporting additional confirmed positive results due to an outbreak in two Tennessee Department of Correction facilities.