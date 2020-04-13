Gibson Co. principal keeps promise to students

GIBSON, COUNTY, Tenn. — School may be out, but one principal is following through on a promise he made to students.

Billy Carey is the principal at South Gibson County Elementary School.

Monday at 5 p.m., he got on Facebook live and had his wife shave his head completely bald.

It’s part of a promise he made to students when they were fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The students met the fundraising goal, and Carey says that meant it was time to go spotless.

“I told them, ‘I’ve never been bald before. I have no idea what it’s going to look like,'” Carey said. “But they met our goal, so I agreed to do it.”

Students raised over $45,000 for St. Jude this year.

Last year, when the students met their goal, Carey and his superintendent spent a night on the roof of a school.