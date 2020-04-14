Local leaders give ideas on how to help essential workers

JACKSON — Those with essential jobs have seen radical changes to their everyday routine, as part of the COVID-19 crisis.

For the most part, that means an increased workload or a more difficult way of doing business.

Many are wondering: What’s the best way to help out essential workers?

Amy Garner with West Tennessee Healthcare says, thankfully, they don’t have an urgent need for equipment donations right now.

“We are stocked as far as personal protective equipment. We’ve got ventilators, we’ve got gloves and masks,” Garner said. “Until we see a spike in patients where we need more PPE, I don’t know of anything we need at the moment.”

However, they are still accepting gifts and food. Kyle Spurgeon with the Jackson Chamber of Commerce gave advice on the best way to do that.

“If you want to thank or support a healthcare worker, do that by buying a card or gift certificate from one of the local small businesses here and giving that to them,” Spurgeon said.

If you are doing something like food deliveries, just give West Tennessee Healthcare a call ahead of time.

“If they want to do that, they just need to call 541-5000, and they can talk to someone in administration, and we can make sure to arrange for that delivery,” Garner said.

The other big part of the population is restaurant and retail workers. Spurgeon says there is an even easier way to help there.

“If you regularly give a 15 percent or 20 percent tip, add another $10 or $15, because during this time those folks desperately need that,” Spurgeon said.

If you’re a local business that’s struggling, the Jackson Chamber is always willing to help.

“Even if you’re not a member or you’re not in Madison County, we’re always willing to do that,” Spurgeon said.

Both city and county fire departments and the sheriff’s department are accepting donation of hand sanitizer at this time as well.