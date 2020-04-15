UT Martin offers reduced rates for online summer classes

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin will charge on-campus tuition and fees for online Maymester and summer courses in response to the UT System’s decision to conduct all summer classes online, saving students additional fees for online courses.

All students registered for either on-campus or online summer courses will pay on-campus tuition and fees regardless of the designated course location.

While onsite tuition for out-of-state and international students is more expensive than online courses, the university will adjust the fees to reduce charges to the online rate.

“UT Martin is committed to providing a high quality educational experience for students pursuing online coursework options,” said UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver. “I am excited about this initiative to offer our students these courses at a reduced rate this summer.”

Maymester courses are scheduled to begin May 11-29, and summer courses will follow beginning June 1 – July 2 and July 6 – Aug. 7.

The transition to online courses for summer 2020 for all UT campuses was announced April 1, by UT System President Randy Boyd in response to COVID-19.

“Our faculty and staff have done an incredible job of moving to an entirely digital platform for the spring semester,” Boyd said. “I am confident they will continue to provide an inspired learning experience for our students who are enrolled in summer classes.”

For more information about tuition and fees, visit utm.edu/tuition.