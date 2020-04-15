Warmer Weather Ahead

Weather Update – 8:13 a.m. – Wednesday, April 15th

TODAY

After a low of 28 degrees this morning, we’re in for a warmer afternoon ahead! Fog will mix out late morning giving way to a beautiful sunny day. Temperatures will warm under high pressure and clear skies to around 62 degrees. Winds will remain light and northwest at around 3 to 7 mph.

It’ll be chilly tonight too with temperatures in the mid 30s by early Thursday. We’ll stay rain-free until Friday night, but there’s some uncertainty regarding the timing of the next cold front. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

