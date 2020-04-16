Local pastors hold weekly prayer circle at hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — People across West Tennessee are finding ways to support essential employees on the front lines fighting COVID-19. That includes a group of preachers in Jackson.

“We come before you today God lifting up our city officials, our first responders, our hospital,” prayed Aaron Michael, Next Step Pastor at Love and Truth Church.

This is the second week for the prayer circle in Jackson set up by New Day Ministry Pastor Clarence Currie.

“We hope they get something out of this by knowing people care about the community. Not only Jackson but the surrounding counties,” Currie said.

“God you went and healed every disease, we decree and we declare God that you are going to perform miraculous healings,” Michael said.

Other pastors and even some nurses came out to join in the prayer circle.

“We thank you God that right now you’re reversing every curse, every sickness, God,” Michael said. “And what the enemy has meant for harm, you are turning it around for our good.”

And they prayed for everyone Thursday morning.

“Lord we speak safety over every official, over every nurse, over every worker here, God I pray that you would protect them. Lord we pray for the officials of the City of Jackson. We even pray for the families of those who have been affected by the coronavirus, God we speak strength and life over them. We speak hope over them,” Michael said.

And it all ended with a simple “amen”.

Pastor Currie says they plan to be at different locations each Thursday to pray at 9 a.m. You can join them in prayer from wherever you are each week.