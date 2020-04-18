Showers And Storms To Return Sunday

Weather Update – 8:22 p.m. – Saturday, April 18th –

It was an overall beautiful, mid-Spring day! This fair weather is thanks to high pressure in the area. We saw highs about 10 degrees below normal, sitting around the lower 60s. Overnight lows tonight we will be around average, but rain will be moving into the area late tonight.

Scattered showers and storms are in the picture for our Sunday. A low pressure system out west will trek across the mid-south, with the center of it staying just to our south. Areas in the Deep South heavily impacted by Easter Sunday’s violent storms will again be at risk. The likeliness of severe weather for our area will be dependent on how far south this system goes. The further south it is, the less chances for storms and widespread showers we will get.

By the work week, an upper ridge will build into the area, giving us dry and fair conditions into the middle of the week. Expect a slow warm up, with temperatures entering the mid 70s

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com