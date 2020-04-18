Sunshine Returns In The Afternoon

Weather Update – 6:51 a.m. – Saturday, April 18th

Rain moved out this morning with cloudy skies and damp areas left behind. A much cooler morning ahead with temperatures in the lower 40’s and light north winds.

TODAY

Despite the chill, it will be a pretty day ahead as the clouds slowly work out of the area this morning. Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the lower 60’s.

We’ll drop to the middle 40s Saturday night with increasing clouds and a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms by Sunday morning. There’s a low risk for severe weather on Sunday, but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

