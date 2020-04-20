Funeral services for Demetrica Deloise Word, age 69, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 1:30 PM at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroad.

Mrs. Word passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.