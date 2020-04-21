Cars line up for a new restaurant in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Restaurants will slowly reopening in the upcoming weeks as restrictions are lifting, but a new one has opened its doors in the Hub City on Tuesday.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is known for its ‘American fast-casual food,’ frozen custard and specialty sundaes.

There was a long line of cars wrapped around the building waiting to order. Some customers came as far as Dyersburg to try some of their selection.

“We love the steak burgers. We absolutely love the cheese curds as well. This is actually his first time, so he’s going to enjoy trying it today,” said Elizabeth Lowrance, who drove from Dyersburg.

Leaders with the restaurant say the health and safety of their team members is a top priority.

They’ll be open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

They are only offering drive-thru and DoorDash at this time. The restaurant is located off of Oil Well Road and the 45 Bypass.