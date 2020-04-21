Marilyn Morris Hill, age 68, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Danny Hill, departed this life Sunday afternoon, April 19, 2020 at her residence.

Marilyn was born May 16, 1951 in Jackson, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Richard Edward Morris and Tena Simmons Morris Putnam. She received her master’s degree in Bilingual and Multicultural Education from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona and was employed as a reading specialist at White Mountain Indian Reservation for eleven years. She had been a resident of Pinetop, Arizona for twelve years and most recently a resident of Oakland, Tennessee. Marilyn was married July 10, 1970 to Danny Hill and was a member of Oakland First Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, poetry, journaling and watching medical shows on television.

Mrs. Hill is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Danny Hill of Oakland, TN; her daughter, Laura Del Villaggio (Pasquale) of Austin, TX; two sons, U.S. Navy Commander Grady Hill (Angela) of Washington, D.C. and Mark Hill (Ana) of Los Angeles, CA; four sisters, Rozanne Baker of Kimberling City, MO, Melanie Watson of Plymouth, MN, Beverly Vugteveen of Carson City, NV and Grace Phillips of Fort Mill, SC; and five grandchildren, Heide Ellis, Alexandra Hill, Cole Hill, Brandon Hill and Ana-Marie Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Ann Hill.

A graveside service for Mrs. Hill will be held at Macon Cemetery in the Macon Community at 2 P.M. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with Bro. Jason Moore, pastor of Oakland First Baptist Church, officiating. A visitation for Mrs. Hill will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Macon Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jerry Culver, Lee Hill, Tony Looney, Donnie Peak, Wilmer Thompson and Danny Hill.

We are requesting everyone that attends to please follow all guidelines suggested by the CDC.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.