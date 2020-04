JACKSON, Tenn. — Christ Community Health Services will be offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing.

A news release from Christ Community says testing will be held on Friday, May 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The release says testing will be available for those experiencing symptoms or who may have been exposed to the virus.

Christ Community can be contacted at (731) 540-0330 and is located at 655 Lexington Avenue in Jackson.