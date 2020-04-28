JEA Customer Center reopens for walk-in service

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Energy Authority Customer Center lobbies will reopen Thursday, April 30th under the restrictions of a 5-customer maximum in the lobby at one time capacity.

Until further notice, Customer Center hours are:

Monday-Friday

Lobby: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Drive-thru: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The lobby and drive-thru at both locations will be open Saturday, May 2nd from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

JEA says they are doing all they can to protect employees, customers and the community. They ask that customers practice the recommended safety precautions and social distancing guidelines.