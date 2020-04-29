University Outreach offers free self-paced courses

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is offering 10 free non-degree self-paced courses through University Outreach that include both hard and soft skills relevant to the

current job market.

The courses are open to the public and will be available for free until June 30.

The self-paced courses include tutorials in creating web pages and WordPress websites; the fundamentals of supervision and management; conducting a successful job search; keys to effective communication; marketing a personal business online; personal finance and individual excellence.

Participants have three months to complete the course.

“We believe that having the right skills and knowing how to utilize them is vital for both job seekers and those currently employed,” said Debbie Mount, director of Non-Degree Programs. “The courses can help an individual enter the workforce or advance their career or use as a professional development opportunity.”

For course descriptions and registration, visit utm.edu/spc.

For more information, contact Non-Degree programs at nondegree@utm.edu or Debbie Mount at dmount@utm.edu.