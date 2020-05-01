Power adapter recall

Epson is recalling its power adapters sold with Epson scanners.

The adapters can reportedly overheat, melting and catching fire.

Epson has received 15 reports of the adapters melting or catching fire, resulting in property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

These adapters were sold with the Epson V-Series Scanners at Best Buy, Office Depot, Staples and Walmart.

If you have one, stop using it and contact Epson for a free replacement adapter.

To contact Epson USA, call toll-free at 888-367-2656 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.epson.com and click “Support” for more information.