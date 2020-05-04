Delta Dental gifts $50,000 for COVID-19 relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Delta Dental of Tennessee announced it is funding $50,000 to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

A release from Delta Dental says the funds will go to The Salvation Army Nashville Area Command and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Each organization will distribute their half of the $50,000 across the state based on need.

“During these uncertain times, we are grateful to Delta Dental of Tennessee for their continued support,” said president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Nancy Keil. “The need for our services has grown nearly 50% in the past few weeks and we don’t see that slowing down anytime soon. We need partners like Delta Dental to help us continue to provide food to children, families and seniors struggling with hunger.”

