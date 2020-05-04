Macy’s at Old Hickory Mall reopens

JACKSON, Tenn. — Macy’s is reopening to customers in the Jackson area.

The department store has implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures complying with the CDC’s recommended protocol.

This includes frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces, implementing social distancing guidelines, installing sanitation stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, as well as Plexiglas at select registers.

Macy’s is also asking colleagues to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus and is guiding daily colleague wellness checks before reporting to work.

“Looking for some towels, I am glad that Macy’s is opening today and I hope people and everyone is practicing safe precautions. I have my gloves on,” said shopper Margaret Golden.

Macy’s Old Hickory will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering contact-free curbside pick-up.