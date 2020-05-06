Sixth person charged in 2016 death of Hardeman County father and son

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A sixth person has been charged in the 2016 deaths of a Hardeman County father and his 13-year-old son.

Nakera LaShawn Hamer, 44, is charged with multiple charges, including first-degree murder, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says Joe Robertson, 38, and his 13-year-old son Javarrie were found shot to death at their home on Naylor Road in Toone on October 21, 2016.

Five other individuals have been charged in connection with their deaths. Andrian Bullock, Damein Hamer, Jeremy Hamer, Marquenton Williams and Erica Beard were previously charged in the investigation.

Nakera Hamer, known as Keith, was indicted Monday by a Hardeman County grand jury, according to the TBI. He is currently in custody in Georgia on unrelated federal drug charges, the TBI says.

Nakera Hamer was served with arrest warrants Wednesday, charging him with one count of especially aggravated burglary, one count of especially aggravated robbery and two counts of first-degree murder, according to the TBI.

He is currently awaiting extradition to Hardeman County where he will be formally charged, the TBI says.