City of Milan hosts Day of Prayer livestream

MILAN, Tenn. — The National Day of Prayer looked a bit different this year.

The city of Milan opted for a livestream event, where city religious leaders gathered to pray for safety and healing in communities.

The prayer was broadcast over Facebook Live and involved pastors of many denominations in the area.

City officials said even though it’s not what they expected, it still feels like a day of unity.

“We can’t physically be together today. But we hope that people are coming together by watching the video,” said Allyson Harris, head of Community Development for the City of Milan.

Harris confirmed the city still plans to follow through on opening their farmers market on May 16.