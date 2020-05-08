Clarksburg School holds graduation ceremony

CLARKSBURG, Tenn. — “We’re a very head strong class. We always have been. We’ve always been that one class. They’re not going to forget us,” said Valedictorian Hannah Wood.

Clarksburg School in southern Carroll County held its graduation ceremony Friday night in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administrators took many precautions including social distance seating for families and graduates, walking 6 feet apart into the gym and no handshakes with diplomas.

“We are so happy we are able to do something for these kids,” said Principal Lori Leasure.

“We’re very small, and we’re thankful for that today because we can socially distance the parents, the students and celebrate with them,” Leasure said.

She says one of the challenges for her and her classmates was the uncertainty.

“We were scared we wouldn’t have an actual ceremony because we didn’t know what rules the state would put in place for us,” Wood said.

As their class song “May We All” by Florida-Georgia Line says, “May we all do a little bit better than the first time, learn a little something from the worst times, get a little stronger from the hurt times.”

“It still has to be very different, but we understand. It just means a lot to us to be able to be together one last time with our closest family,” Wood said.

Several students also received recognition for various scholarships and awards.