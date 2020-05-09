Cool But Fair Conditions To Start The Weekend

Weather Update –9:15 a.m. – Saturday, May 9th –

BRR, it’s chilly out there! We broke the record low for this date in Jackson. We were briefly at 35.6°F early this morning, beating the record of 38°F set back in 1980. This is also the first time in seven years where we had frost in May – and possibly one of the latest spring frosts on record.

We will rapidly warm up into the low 60s this afternoon, along with abundant sunshine and dry conditions, thanks to high pressure building in the area. This will in turn keep us rain free for the next several days. We do warm up briefly for Mother’s Day, with highs nearing 70°F. A cold front will pass through Sunday evening and bring cooler conditions again for early next week. There is a small chance for a stray shower in our far northern counties Sunday afternoon otherwise, enjoy the nice holiday weekend ahead!

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

