Travel across the world virtually with EarthCam

While you may not be able to physically travel during the coronavirus pandemic, one website allows you to visit sites all across the world from the comfort and safety of your home.

EarthCam is a family-friendly network of live webcams set up in public destinations around the globe. You can travel everywhere from tourist hotspots, iconic landmarks and even small town USA.

See what’s going on in New York’s Times Square, check out Maryland’s “Shark Cam”, and much more.

Click here to visit the website.