Drive-in theater reopens with new safety guidelines

CAMDEN, Tenn. — Birdsong Drive-in has reopened to the public after closing due to COVID-19.

While traditional movie theaters remain closed, drive-ins can offer a social-distance friendly solution for those seeking activities outside their home.

The theater is following new guidelines to ensure customer safety, including limiting the number of people in restrooms, asking that vehicles park at least six feet apart, and disinfecting areas as often as possible.

To limit exposure to other guests, they are also implementing online ordering for concessions. You can enter your phone number and receive a text when your order is ready to be picked up.

Although studios aren’t releasing new films at this time, you can catch family-friendly classics such as The Goonies, Grease, Footloose, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and more. New movies are expected to be released later this year.

Birdsong Drive-in operates Friday through Monday nights. Admission is free to children under six, and they offer a discounted “Carload Night” on Mondays.

For more information and to read their full list of new guidelines, click here.