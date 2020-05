WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — Whiteville police have identified two men found dead inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Darius Sails, 30, and Randy Heard, 33, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the 300 block of Jackson Street around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police say the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting.