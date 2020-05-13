JEA begins path back to routine service

JACKSON, Tenn. — Under the guidance of Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge, businesses are reopening and Tennesseans are getting back to work.

Now, a local utility company is on their way back to normalcy.

In March, Jackson Energy Authority announced they would be suspending utility disconnections due to the impact of COVID-19.

Officials with JEA say their intention is still to work with every individual customer and be sensitive to their circumstances, but you need to call JEA’s Customer Service Center if you have any difficulty meeting the payment of a utility bill.

“There’s been communication that’s gone out in print to customers in that situation concerning bills. Sometimes there are dates attached to that. Our intention is to continue to try to work with people for as long as we can to help them make those adjustments and catch everything up with their utility bill,” Steve Bowers, JEA communications manager, said.

Officials with JEA say you should contact them as soon as you know there is a problem paying your bill.

Their number is (731) 422-7500.