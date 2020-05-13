Warmer And Drier Into Thursday

Weather Update – 8:00 p.m. – Wednesday, May 13th –

After some scattered showers in spots, West Tennessee saw the return of clearer conditions this afternoon. A warm front lifted into the area and pushed the rain further north. A warm air mass built in behind that, allowing temperatures to warm up almost 3°F – 6°F per hour.

Highs ranged anywhere from mid 60s, to lower 80s further south. With the warmer air in place tonight will be a mild, under partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions and lows in the lower 60s. We will enter a brief dry period tonight into Thursday night. Rain chances do return going into Friday and through the weekend as several upper-level disturbances roll through.

It will be hot and humid this weekend. Highs will be nearing the mid 80s with on-and-off sub-severe scattered storms until at least Sunday night. A cold front is expected to push through late Sunday into Monday and dry us out once again, with fair and slightly cooler conditions early next week.

