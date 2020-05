SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — Tassels are turning at a 2020 commencement.



Scotts Hill High School held their graduation ceremony for their senior class on Thursday.

During the ceremony, more than 100 seniors took their seats on the high school football field.

During her final message to the 2020 class, Principal Beverly Ivy says she is proud of the graduates and the way the navigated through their unpredictable senior year.