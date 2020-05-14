Trenton family builds blessing box pantry for community

TRENTON, Tenn. — A Trenton family is reaching out to their community to fight food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cynthia Swindell says it all started on April 23, when she was watching the nightly news and saw food lines all over the country.

Swindell said she felt like she and her family needed to do something, even if it was something small, to reach out and help others.

When her husband came home from work, she told him she found an idea for a free food pantry on Pintrest. Within about 12 hours, he had drawn up a building plan for a blessing box pantry, built it, and set it up in their front yard.

All four of their children placed food inside the box.

The pantry is for people to take what they need, or bring food that they can donate.

The blessing food pantry is located at 200 East 10th Street in Trenton.