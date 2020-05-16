Scattered Storms Over The Weekend

Weather Update – 7:28 a.m. – Saturday, May 16th

A strong area of low pressure will move just to our south today taking most of the storms with it, however, a cold front is just off to our north and warm moist air will interact with the front to provide some scattered pop up storms in the afternoon and evening hours.

The best chance of getting a brief heavy downpour will be in the hottest part of the day in the afternoon and evening hours, so watch out if you see that darker cloud moving your way today! This will be a summer like pattern where hit or miss storms develop in the afternoon and tend to die down in the late evening hours.

As for the rest of the weekend ahead, rain chances will begin to increase heading into Sunday. A cold front is expected to approach the Mid-South by late Sunday, early Monday. Showers and storms will be more likely and widespread Sunday ahead of that. After the front moves through conditions next week will be cool but refreshing to start, and a dry pattern is expected to stick around as several days of rain-free conditions are expected.

Brian Davis

Meteorologist

Badavis@wbbjtv.com