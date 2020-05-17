Weather Update – 4:49 p.m. – Sunday, May 17th

Thunderstorms Will Continue To Intensify Over West Tennessee This Evening….

At 5:06, StormTracker 7 radar continued to indicate intensifying storms over the area mainly over the central half of west Tennessee. Strong storms with intense lightning were occurring from Hardeman county northward through Madison, Chester, Carroll, Weakley, and Henry counties. Storms were tracking to the NNE at around 25 mph.

Thunderstorms will continue through the viewing area through 8 p.m. Heavy downpours, small hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning, and gusty winds can be expected in some of the stronger storms. A marginal risk or 1 out of 5 risk is in place for west Tennessee this evening. Although storms developing this afternoon have not met severe criteria, be prepared to seek shelter as some of the storms have been strong with numerous amounts of lightning.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms likely, mainly before 8 pm then, scattered showers and cooler, lows around 60. Winds becoming northwest by morning around 5-10 mph.

Stay with the WBBJ 7 StormTeam for the latest on the weather and join us on-air at 5:30 and 10 for the latest on your weather ahead.

