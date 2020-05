Graveside Services for Sterling ‘Jack” Bowers, Age 90, will Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Forest Avenue in Jackson, TN.

Mr. Bowers died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Mission Convalescent Home.

Visitation for Mr. Bowers will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.