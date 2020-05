HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 12-year-old is not only coping with COVID-19, but also chemotherapy.

South Side Elementary Student Kinsley Grace Harmon finished her last round of chemotherapy after suffering from brain cancer.

Tenneesse Highway Patrol and Henderson County First Responders surprised Kinsley with a parade to celebrate.

Kinsley has gone through 30 rounds of radiation therapy and four cycles of chemo.