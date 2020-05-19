Lowered Rain Chances Entering Mid-Week

Weather Update –11:03 p.m. – Tuesday, May 19th –

It felt significantly cooler today with several areas struggling to reach 70 degrees. Jackson saw a recorded high of 67°F this afternoon. Scattered showers were likley in areas north and east, closer to the Tennessee River. Showers will diminish into the night, which will be just as refreshing. Morning lows will range anywhere from mid to upper 50s.

Another day of spotty showers expected, but rain chances are looking a lot lower going into mid-week as a low pressure system continues to push further east. Highs tomorrow are much more mild although still below our normal of 81°F for this time of year. Most locations should near the mid 70s with partly sunny skies, with cloud cover varying into the day.

Trends are showing the return of above average temperatures this week and into the end of the month. This weekend as a warm front lifts into the area, warm moist air will stick around. Most can expect highs into the mid 80s and nearing the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday, which could be the warmest temperatures of the season. This will also be followed by a wetter pattern, with chances for scattered storms Friday into early next week.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

