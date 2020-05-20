Heating Up Into The Holiday Weekend

Weather Update –7:43 p.m. – Wednesday, May 20th –

Another mild and mostly dry day once again. Some spots saw isolated showers. Otherwise, we’ve dealt with varying cloud cover and low humidity. Highs ranged on average around the mid 70s, with temperatures ranging from lower to upper 70s this afternoon. Expect another calm and cool night with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog in spots into the morning.

Slightly warmer conditions expected Thursday. Highs should near the upper 70s with a slight chance for a passing shower, much like what we’ve seen the last 24 hours. With a low pressure system now further to our east, it will allow for a shift in the pattern as a ridge builds in. Warm, moist air will work its way back in ahead of a lifting warm from starting Friday.

Expect a consistent pattern of hot and humid conditions as we slowly transition to a summer-like trend. Forecast heat indices have shown that it could feel slightly hotter than the mid to upper 80s forecasted this weekend. This above average pattern will stay around into the end of the month. It’s safe to say this marks the transition to a more permanent summer pattern. Expect to see the return of scattered showers and storms ahead of the front by Friday and lasting into next week.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com