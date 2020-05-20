TJ Maxx, Marshalls to reopen following temporary closure

JACKSON, Tenn. — TJ Maxx on Stonebrook Place says they expect to reopen Thursday at 10 a.m.

The company has been allowing online orders for delivery, with a limited number of orders allowed per day, since their closure due to COVID-19 earlier this year.

TJ Maxx announced on March 19 that all stores would temporarily close. Marshalls in the Columns is also expected to reopen at 10 a.m.

The same company owns both Marshalls and TJ Maxx and closed Marshalls in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

Marshalls has also continued their online shopping and delivery system, accepting a limited number of orders per day.

Both stores say they have changed their return policies to allow items to be returned in-store for 30 days after reopening.